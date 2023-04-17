Pasta Primavera recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff

Pasta Primavera recipe by Chef Jeff Jackson from Smith's.

Ingredients



2 tbsp. cooking oil + 2 tbsp. butter

½ lb. favorite small pasta (penne, farfalle, etc.)

1 bell pepper, julienned

1 zucchini, sliced

8 oz. sliced cremini mushrooms

½ small red onion, sliced

½ lb. asparagus, chopped

1 tsp. kosher salt + ½ tsp. pepper

4 tbsp. butter

1 tbsp. garlic

1 lemon, juiced and zested

½ c. grated parmesan

Chopped fresh parsley to garnish

Directions

1. In a pot, cook the pasta in salted water to the package directions. Drain and then place in a bowl and toss with a little oil to prevent sticking. Cover and set aside.

2. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, add the oil and butter. Add all of the vegetables and cook 6-8 minutes or until they are tender. Add the salt and pepper and stir.

3. Add the butter and garlic. Stir and cook another minute. Add the pasta to the pan along with the lemon juice, zest, and parmesan cheese. Toss to combine. Taste and re-season as necessary.

4. Serve warm garnished with fresh parsley and maybe a little more cheese. Enjoy!

