Patio dining and craft beer to-go

Formerly known as Wasatch Brew Pub, Top of Main Brew Pub serves fresh-brewed craft beer from its award-winning brewery plus a menu with lots of delicious pub classics and options for many dietary restrictions.

Whether you want to host a party on their rooftop, enjoy their patio overlooking Main Street Park City, or dine inside so you can watch sports, Top of Main Brew Pub has options for the entire family.

They are also now excited to be selling their craft beer to-go. You can grab a 6-pack and take it home with you.

For more information go to topofmainbrewpub.com.