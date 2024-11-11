Patriot Packs is a locally-owned and veteran-owned business

Patriot Packs is a proud locally-owned and veteran-owned business.

Their mission is to give back to the veteran community as a gesture of respect, recognizing their sacrifices and ensuring they receive the support and honor they rightfully deserve.

Five percent of every sale (including wholesale orders) goes directly to nonprofits and events that help feed veterans, provide shelter for homeless veterans, and provide prosthetic limb replacement.

Owners Tyler and Maria Chartier have a goal to donate $1,000,000 to veteran-supporting nonprofits.

The packaging design was inspired by MREs (Meals Ready to Eat). Every pack is a reminder of the sacrifice and service of our military members. Additionally, some of their products have National Suicide Hotline information for those experiencing difficult times.

Colonel Inferno, their fiery Patriot Packs mascot, embodies warmth and resilience. He's a memorable symbol of support for veterans, bringing both heat and heart to their mission.

A life size Colonel Inferno will be making appearances in the Utah community over the coming months!

You can learn more at USPatriotPacks.com.