PAW Patrol Live! "A Mighty Adventure" is coming to town this weekend

PAW Patrol Live! "A Mighty Adventure" is coming to town!

The live stage show picks up where the #1 box office hit PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie left off!

It features everyone's favorite PAW Patrol friends including: Ryder, Chase, Marshall, Skye, Rubble, Rocky, Zuma and Liberty, plus some new characters are introduced like Sam Stringer from the movie!

The show is very kid friendly and even encourages the audience to sing, dance and cheer along with the characters!

During the production, guests will hear familiar music from the TV show, pus brand-new songs that kids love and parents do too.

Paw Patrol Live! is at the Maverik Center in West Valley City on Saturday, January 24 and Sunday, January 25, 2026.

Get your tickets now at pawpatrollive.com.