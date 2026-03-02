PBS' America's Test Kitchen stars are the special guests at the Salt Lake Home + Garden Show

The 2026 Salt Lake Home + Garden Show begins on Friday, March 6 and continues through Sunday, March 8, 2026, at the Mountain America Expo Center.

Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, co-hosts of PBS' "America's Test Kitchen" and "Cook's Country" are the special guests.

Lancaster, executive editorial director for America's Test Kitchen, is known nationwide for her warm, approachable teaching style and decades of experience helping home cooks master foolproof recipes.

Davison, also an executive editorial director and original cast member of both shows, is a Culinary Institute of America graduate who has led recipe development for bestselling cookbooks and appeared on national programs including "Good Morning America" and "The Today Show."

The duo will bring their signature blend of expertise, humor and practical know-how to the Garden Stage:

Friday, March 6, at 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 7, at 1 p.m.

A photo opportunity will follow each presentation.

In addition to the special guests, you can learn from local industry professionals on the stage throughout the weekend, sharing tips on remodeling, gardening, landscaping, and enhancing curb appeal — offering practical ideas homeowners can put immediately into action.

More than 350 exhibitors will fill the show room floor with experts in remodeling, organization, outdoor living, landscaping, interior design, smart home tech, and more.

There will also be a Plant Market by Schmidt's Farm & Greenhouse where you can browse spring plants, flowers and greenery.

Explore tools, materials and must-have garden essentials in The Garden Haul.

And in partnership with Best Friends Animal Society, guests will have the chance to meet adoptable pets!

2026 Salt Lake Home + Garden Show

Dates and Hours:

Friday, March 6, 2026 — Noon to 10 p.m.

Saturday, March 7, 2026 — 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 8, 2026 — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah 84070

Admission:

Adults (Door): $13

Adults (Online): $11

Seniors 55+ (Door & Online): $9

Children 12 and under: Free

4-Pack: Four tickets for the price of three — $39

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit SaltLakeHomeandGardenShow.com.