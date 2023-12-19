Peachie is at the forefront of transforming how people approach, organize, and share their favorite recipes

Peachie stands out as a groundbreaking platform redefining the recipe-sharing experience.

By seamlessly blending the charm of physical recipe collections with the efficiency of digital tools, Peachie empowers users to effortlessly organize and share their favorite recipes.

The platform incorporates AI-driven formatting, allowing users to upload recipes into customizable designs, replicating the aesthetics of high-quality recipe books but with the practicality of a binder.

A key distinguisher of Peachie is its incorporation of specialized synthetic paper, a virtually indestructible material that is waterproof, tearproof and stainproof.

Peachie's platform serves as a centralized hub, eliminating the need to scour various sources for saved recipes or sift through traditional binders and cookbooks.

All favorited recipes are in one place and able to be shared with others and put into physical cookbook.

Peachie Recipes embodies a fusion of culinary creativity, convenience, and durability, offering a unique and comprehensive solution for any food enthusiast and home cook.

Peachie's Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ingredients:



1 cup salted butter, cold

1/2 cup sugar

3/4 cup packed brown sugar

2 large eggs

1 large egg yolk

1 Tablespoon vanilla extract

3 cups flour

2 teaspoons cornstarch

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup milk chocolate chips

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

Optional Additions:

flaked sea salt

1/2 teaspoon almond extract

Directions:

Add cold butter to the bowl of a stand mixer. Beat on medium-high with paddle attachment for 1 minute, scraping down the bowl as needed. Add sugar and brown sugar. Beat on medium-high for 2 minutes, or until butter is incorporated, scraping down the bowl as needed. Add eggs, egg yolk, and vanilla. Beat on medium until mostly combined. Add flour, cornstarch, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Mix for about 5-10 seconds. Dough should still be very floury. Add chocolate chips. Mix on medium just until combined. Cover the dough and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Put oven rack in the middle of the oven. Double stack 2 cookie sheets to keep bottoms of cookies super soft. Scoop out 12-2 oz cookies onto the stacked cookie sheet. Bake 10-12 minutes (If not double stacking your cookie sheets, add on a fe extra minutes). Cookies should be firm to the touch but still soft. Let cookies cool on cookie sheet for 5-10 minutes. Cookies will continue to set up as they cool. Remove to a cooling rack. Store cookies in an airtight container.

Optional Additions

For a sweet and salty cookie, sprinkle flaked sea salt on the top of each cookie before baking.

Add a little almond extract to the dough right after adding the vanilla.

