Watch
The Place

Actions

Pears are a delicious winter fruit and wrapping them in salty prosciutto is a tasty treat

items.[0].videoTitle
Pears are a delicious winter fruit and wrapping them in salty prosciutto is a tasty treat.
Posted at 1:41 PM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 15:41:13-05

Erika Schlick with The Trail to Health says, " Pears are a delicious winter fruit and wrapping them in salty prosciutto and topping it with sweet honey and savory thyme is the most delicious bite you can imagine."

Her recipe is great as an appetizer or even a easy weeknight dinner when you don't feel like cooking.

Ingredients

3 Bartlett or Danjou Pears
2 packs of Prosciutto
3 tablespoons Fresh Thyme, de-stemmed and chopped
Honey, to taste

Directions
1. Wash and slice the pears in half. Remove the seeds and slice into quarters, lengthwise.
2. Lay a slice of prosciutto on a cutting board and place a pear slice on one end. Roll once and add a sprinkle of thyme and finish rolling in the prosciutto.
3. Continue until all pears are wrapped and drizzle with honey and top with remaining fresh thyme.

Get more recipes at thetrailtohealth.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere