Pears are a delicious winter fruit and wrapping them in salty prosciutto is a tasty treat.

Erika Schlick with The Trail to Health says, " Pears are a delicious winter fruit and wrapping them in salty prosciutto and topping it with sweet honey and savory thyme is the most delicious bite you can imagine."

Her recipe is great as an appetizer or even a easy weeknight dinner when you don't feel like cooking.

Ingredients

3 Bartlett or Danjou Pears

2 packs of Prosciutto

3 tablespoons Fresh Thyme, de-stemmed and chopped

Honey, to taste

Directions

1. Wash and slice the pears in half. Remove the seeds and slice into quarters, lengthwise.

2. Lay a slice of prosciutto on a cutting board and place a pear slice on one end. Roll once and add a sprinkle of thyme and finish rolling in the prosciutto.

3. Continue until all pears are wrapped and drizzle with honey and top with remaining fresh thyme.

