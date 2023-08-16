Watch Now
Peeling, chopping and mincing: We're sorting out what knives to use and when

Whether you're peeling, chopping or slicing, there's a knife for that.
Posted at 1:41 PM, Aug 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-16 15:41:44-04

National Knife Day is coming up on August 24, so we invited New West KnifeWorks to The PLACE kitchen to help us sort out what knives to use and when.

Steele McGonegal says it's important to use the right type of blade for what you're cutting up.

A Paring Knife is great for smaller work like chopping, peeling and mincing.

Use a Chef Knife (Santoku) for dicing onions and cutting meat.

A Deli Knife or Superbread with a serrated edge is great for tomatoes and even a baguette.

New West KnifeWorks is having a National Knife Day Sale that runs through August 28, 2023. You'll find up to 30 percent off most merchandise.

They are located at 625 Main Street in Park City.

You can find more information at newwestknifeworks.com and follow them on Instagram @nwknifeworks.

