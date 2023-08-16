Peeling, chopping and mincing: We're sorting out what knives to use and when

National Knife Day is coming up on August 24, so we invited New West KnifeWorks to The PLACE kitchen to help us sort out what knives to use and when.

Steele McGonegal says it's important to use the right type of blade for what you're cutting up.

A Paring Knife is great for smaller work like chopping, peeling and mincing.

Use a Chef Knife (Santoku) for dicing onions and cutting meat.

A Deli Knife or Superbread with a serrated edge is great for tomatoes and even a baguette.

