People all over the world are watching this Utah mountain biker's videos

Jenny was at the Utah International Auto Show when she saw a mountain biker jumping cars.

So, we had to invite him on our show to tell us more about his mountain bike videos, which have millions of views and counting.

Christian Peper joined us with his bike in tow. It can be an expensive sport to get the kind of bike he rides.

But, there are also much more inexpensive bikes for the casual rider.

Christian offers tips for riders on his YouTube channel.

He calls the theme of his channel "dumb stunts on full suspension bikes". He says, "It's my way of telling people I like to be creative and not take myself too seriously. There are thousands of riders out there who are cooler than me; I just want to be the friendly, relatable guy that is easy to connect with but can still ride a bike well."

Christian also showed us his highest-viewed video of 2022, that currently has 56 million views and more than 1.5 million likes. It was part of a Father's Day campaign with See's Candies featuring him and his son.

You can learn more by following Christian on Instagram @christian.peper.