People are already looking forward to next year's ski season, and it's paying off for them big time

Skiing is a great activity during the pandemic.

You can socially distance and get out in the fresh air. And, you want to wear a mask to keep warm and stay safe.

Budah checked in with the General Manager of Snowbasin, Davy Ratchford, who says this year's season has actually been pretty good.

Davy says, "At the end of the day people just want to have fun."

And people are already looking to the future, buying passes and planning for the 2021/2022 ski season, and it's paying off for them big time.

If you buy a pass now, you can ski for free this spring.

You can learn more about it on snowbasin.com.