People are losing their heads over this new performance

Grab your girlfriends, sisters or mom for an electric performance happening for two week at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City, UT.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power!

The cast includes Gerianne Pérez as Catherine of Aragon who FOX13's Morgan Saxton had the opportunity to interview following her inaugural performance with the show.

It's a new original musical is the global sensation everyone is losing their head over!

Gerianne says the dramatic costumes and light design are just enough to come see the show.

Tickets for the Tony Award®-Winning electrifying new musical phenomenon happening Jan. 9-21 are still available at the Eccles Theater or online.

