People love to follow The Travel Mom's adventures as she flies all over the world, so what did she think about hitting the road in an RV?

We talk about RVshare a lot on the show, and it now has the attention of The Travel Mom, Emily Kaufman.

She joined us from her home in L.A. with her own rented RV in the background!

Emily says she's teaming up with RVshare, which is a peer-to-peer rental platform with more than 100,000 vehicles to choose from.

At first, Emily admitted she was a little intimidating to drive a "big rig", but says after a couple of laps around her neighborhood she was comfortable behind the wheel.

You don't need a special license. But, if you prefer to go the glamping route, you can get the RV delivered right to your campsite.

If you are an RV owner, but just don't use it enough RVshare makes it easy to rent out.

And, don't forget The Travel Mom does trip giveaways every week so check out her website thetravelmom.com. Also, you can follow her travels on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.