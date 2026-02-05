Josh Block is a seasoned business leader and the author of a new book being published in March 2026 titled, "People Matter @ Work".

He says people spend upwards of 80,000 hours of their lives working, that can be more time than they spend with their families. Honestly, some of them are miserable doing it.

Josh told us about several things that bosses can do wrong, and right to make a difference in that.

The "Me-Cycle" vs. the "We-Cycle": Most workplaces are stuck in a "Me-Cycle" where bosses look out for themselves and employees return the favor by doing the bare minimum. To fix this, leaders must initiate the "We-Cycle," shifting from seeing people as "cogs in a machine" to inherently valuable team members.

The "Boss Tax" is Real: Being a "transactional manager" leads to disengagement, which is a massive drain on performance. In contrast, a "People First" culture isn't just "soft stuff"—it drives better outcomes, higher profitability, and long-term business health.

Work Impacts the Home: A toxic work culture is like "bad air quality" that employees breathe all day and take home to their families. Leading well creates a "ripple effect" that makes people better spouses and parents.

Josh's book, People Matter @ Work, is available March 3rd on Amazon.

