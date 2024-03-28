People with Medicare Advantage have not one, but two, annual doctor visits covered by insurance

Most people with Medicare Advantage aren't aware that they have not one, but two, annual doctor visits for preventive care covered by their insurance.

One is a physical exam and the other a wellness visit.

There are distinct differences in the purpose for each visit and what takes place during them. Taking advantage of both is key to healthier living and well-being.

Dr. Michael Reeves, Assistant Director of Medicare Sales at Regence BlueCross BlueShield, joined us with the differences.

He explained that a physical exam focuses on what's going on with you right now. Your doctor will examine your body to gauge how it's performing and will take steps to address any issues.

A wellness visit is about making plans for the long term to best support your continued health and well-being.

Dr. Reeves says Regence data shows that more of their members are getting their annual physical, but not their annual wellness visit.

To encourage them to do both, Regence also offers an annual in-home health assessment at no cost.

If you'd like more information and are still employed, as your HR department for a Medicare agent contact.

You can also connect with a local licensed Medicare agent by calling Regence BlueCross BlueShield at 844-REGENCE (734-3623) TTY: 711, Monday through Friday from 8am to 5pm.

You can learn more at Regence.com.

