Pepper Lunch blends traditional Japanese cooking with a modern DIY dining experience.

Pepper Lunch is an experiential fast casual that is unlike anything else. It blends traditional Japanese cooking with a modern do-it-yourself dining experience.

Menu items are served to guests on a sizzling cast iron plate, and the guest mixes the ingredients, like tender beef, premium ribeye, salmon, creamy pasta, savory curry and much more, with fragrant rice and signature pepper paste, creating the perfect meal that stays hot the entire duration of their visit.

The restaurant also offers a variety of pasta dishes, including Aglio Olio Teppan Pasta, featuring light oil and chili flakes; and Cream Teppan Pasta, with mushrooms and cream sauce over pasta.

There are also a of sides on the menu, including Sweet Potato Wedges, Seaweed Shake Salad and Miso Soup. Beverages include ITO EN organic green tea and Tractor Beverage certified organic, non-GMO offerings.

Pepper Kitchen is a phenomenon abroad, with more than 500 locations, and now its coming to Salt Lake City with their first location in Utah!

To celebrate the grand opening, the first 50 guests in line on March 6, 7 and 8, 2025 will get a FREE Beef Pepper Rice.

Beef Pepper Rice combines tender beef with fragrant rice, flavorful pepper spread and cracked pepper on a sizzling plate to create the ultimate comfort food.

Additionally, anyone who dines on those days will also receive a bounce-back offer for a BOGO beef pepper rice dish to use during their next visit.

The restaurant is owned and operated by Utah residents Charles and Catherine Johnson. Charles' career spans multiple start-up restaurants, with 22 years dedicated to operating and growing PF Chang's from their very first restaurant in various operations roles.

Catherine's career journey expands the breadth of the restaurant and hotel industry. After moving to Utah in 2007 Catherine was instrumental in the opening of St. Regis – Deer Valley in Park City Utah, operating Jean George Grill and ultimately transitioning into the catering side of the business. This led to her move to the highly coveted role of Director of Catering at The Beverly Hills Hotel where she has been the face of all major multi-million-dollar events for a host of high-profile clients and celebrities, delivering best in class hospitality and results for the hotel.

You can learn more at pepperlunchrestaurants.com and follow along on Instagram @pepperlunchrestaurants.

