Peppermint White Chocolate Sportbread Cookies recipe

Peppermint White Chocolate Shortbread Cookies
By Casey Bowthorpe @caseyjaycooks
Serves: About 16 cookies
Ingredients:
10 Tbsp. butter, softened
½ cup powdered sugar
½ tsp vanilla
1 ½ cups flour
½ tsp salt
10 oz white chocolate chips
1 cup crushed candy cane
Using a mixer cream the butter for about until nice and smooth, 3 minutes. With mixer on low, mix in the sugar and then cream again for another 3 minutes. Add in the vanilla and salt. Next, on low speed again, add in the flour and mix until just combined.
Place the dough on a sheet of plastic and shape into a rectangular log that is about 8 inches long. Wrap fully and chill for at least an hour. Heat oven to 350°. Remove cookies from fridge and cut into half inch slices. Lay out the cookies on a sheet tray one inch apart. You can use a tooth pick to make decorative holes in the top of the cookie.
Bake cookies for 8 to 12 minutes, rotating at 6 minutes, just until starting to turn golden on the bottom. Remove from oven and let cool.
Melt the white chocolate in a double boiler. Once melted, dip the cookie in the chocolate and then in the candy cane. Let chocolate set and enjoy.
