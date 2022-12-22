Peppermint White Chocolate Sportbread Cookies recipe

Peppermint White Chocolate Shortbread Cookies

By Casey Bowthorpe @caseyjaycooks

Serves: About 16 cookies

Ingredients:

10 Tbsp. butter, softened

½ cup powdered sugar

½ tsp vanilla

1 ½ cups flour

½ tsp salt

10 oz white chocolate chips

1 cup crushed candy cane

Using a mixer cream the butter for about until nice and smooth, 3 minutes. With mixer on low, mix in the sugar and then cream again for another 3 minutes. Add in the vanilla and salt. Next, on low speed again, add in the flour and mix until just combined.

Place the dough on a sheet of plastic and shape into a rectangular log that is about 8 inches long. Wrap fully and chill for at least an hour. Heat oven to 350°. Remove cookies from fridge and cut into half inch slices. Lay out the cookies on a sheet tray one inch apart. You can use a tooth pick to make decorative holes in the top of the cookie.

Bake cookies for 8 to 12 minutes, rotating at 6 minutes, just until starting to turn golden on the bottom. Remove from oven and let cool.

Melt the white chocolate in a double boiler. Once melted, dip the cookie in the chocolate and then in the candy cane. Let chocolate set and enjoy.

