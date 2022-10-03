Pepperoni Pizza Rolls recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe for Pepperoni Pizza Rolls:

Ingredients



2 c. shredded mozzarella

½ lb. pepperoni, chopped

¼ c. sliced olives

¼ c. onion, minced

14 oz. pizza sauce

14 -16 egg roll wrappers

Oil for frying

Extra pizza sauce for dipping

Directions

1. In a large bowl, combine the cheese, pepperoni, olives, onions, and pizza sauce.

2. Spoon about ¼ c. of the mixture to the center of each egg roll wrappers. Brush the edges with a little water and then form the pizza roll by folding two opposite corners to the center over the filling. Grab the point closest to you and roll it over forming the roll. Place on a parchment covered sheet pan seam side down.

3. Pour about 2 inches of oil in a heavy pot. Warm over medium high heat until a candy thermometer registers 350.

4. Fry for 2-4 minutes or until they are completely golden brown. Drain on paper towels. Enjoy warm with extra pizza sauce for dipping.

