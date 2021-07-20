Per Noi Trattoria shares one of their restaurant's favorite home style recipes

Per Noi Trattoria is a family-owned Italian restaurant that cooks up authentic home style recipes.

Their menu includes made from scratch dishes like pasta, meats, seafood, freshly-baked bread and homemade desserts.

They joined us with one of their most popular items -- Homemade Gnocchi Gorgonzola.

Ingredients:

1 lb. of fresh gnocchies

3-4 ounces of gorgonzola cheese

1/2 quart heavy whipping cream

2 ounces grated parmesan

Veggie stock

Salt and pepper to taste.

Per Noi Trattoria is located at 3005 South Highland Drive in Salt lake City. You can find more information at pernoitrattoria.com or on Instagram @pernoiutah.