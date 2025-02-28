Performing CPR on infants is much different than for older children or adults

Different than a heart attack, a cardiac arrest is a life-threatening medical emergency where the heart suddenly stops beating.

If you're ever on hand when this happens, knowing how to do CPR can help you save a life.

While infants typically have healthy hearts, there are situations where they may need CPR such as choking, drowning, suffocation, head trauma and more.

Babies are tiny, so performing the steps of CPR on them is different than for adults or older children.

Annie Keller-Migue, a Volunteer with the American Heart Association Utah, joined us with step-by-step instructions using an infant mannequin.

1. Tap and Shout.

2. Shout for help. Phone or send someone to phone 9-1-1.

3. Look for no breathing or only gasping.

4. Push hard and fast in the center of the chest at a rate of 100 to 120 compressions per minute. Give 30 compressions.

5. Open the airway and give 2 breaths.

6. Repeat sets o 30 compressions and 2 breath.

7. If you are alone after 5 set of 30 compressions and 2 breaths, take the infant with you to phone 9-1-1 and get an AED. Continue to provide CPR.

To increase CPR readiness among Utahns, the American Heart Association offers CPR and first aid courses, training kits and more. Click here for more information.

