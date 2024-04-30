Peri Peri Chicken recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Peri Peri Grilled Chicken recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson.

Ingredients:

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts or thighs

Kosher salt, pepper to taste

2 red bell peppers, roughly chopped

1 red onion, roughly chopped

6 garlic cloves, crushed

2 Fresno chili peppers, seeds removed, chopped

2 Serrano chili peppers, seeds removed, chopped

Oil as needed

1/2 c. tomato sauce

1/4 c. Sherry vinegar

1 tsp. smoked paprika

1 tsp. dried oregano

2 tsp. kosher salt + 1 tsp. pepper

Cooked rice and chopped cilantro for serving

To Finish:

Juice and zest of 1 lemon

1/4 c. Sherry vinegar

1/2 c. extra virgin olive oil

Directions

1. Preheat the broiler in your oven. Add the bell pepper, onion, garlic, and chili peppers to a large bowl. Add a bit of oil then toss to combine. Add the veggies to a foil lined sheet pan. Place the pan under the broiler about 4 inches from the heating element and cook 8-10 minutes or until they begin to char.

2. Place the charred veggies in a blender or food processor and pulse until smooth. Add a bit of oil to a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the pureed veggies to the pan along with the tomato sauce, sherry vinegar, smoked paprika, oregano, salt, and pepper. Bring the mixture to a simmer. Lower the heat and cook 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

3. Return the mixture to the blender then add the lemon juice and zest, vinegar and olive oil. Blend until smooth. Place back in the pan over low heat to keep warm.

4. Heat your grill over medium heat. Season the chicken breasts with salt and pepper. Place the chicken in a bowl, then add about a half cup of the sauce and mix it with the chicken to lightly marinate.

5. Place the chicken on the grill and cook on the first side for 4-5 minutes without flipping. Flip the chicken and cook another 4-5 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 160. Remove the chicken and let it rest 5 or so minutes. Slice the chicken and serve on rice smothered in the peri peri sauce. Garnish with chopped cilantro. Enjoy!

