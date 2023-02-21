Watch Now
Personal care products to help increase confidence

Coconu is making connection easier
These are personal care products that can help boost comfort and confidence.
Posted at 2:01 PM, Feb 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-21 16:01:23-05

Coconu is an intimate care brand making clean personal care products.

The company was founded right here in Utah.

The business is to help people increase their confidence and capacity for connection, intimacy and pleasure.

Coconu personal lubricants ease physical limitations for a more rewarding experience.

"For those of you out there who think you don't "need" a lubricant," said Sarah Belzer, president of Coconu, "Our customers rave about the way these lubricants add a new, fun dimension to something that is already good."

Products are 100% safe and natural with no harmful ingredients so you can relax and enjoy.

Use code "FOX13" for 15% off your order at coconu.com

