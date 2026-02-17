Peruvian Chicken and Rice Bowls Recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson.

For the Chicken

6 bone in chicken thighs

4 Tbsp. butter + 2 Tbsp. oil

1 Tbsp. minced garlic

1 minced jalapeno

1 Tbsp. cumin

1 Tbsp. smoked paprika

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

For the Sauce:

1/2 c. mayo

1/2 cl. plain Greek yogurt

1/2 c. chopped cilantro

1/2 c. chopped parsley

2 jalapenos, seeds removed

1 Tbsp. minced garlic

Juice & zest of 1 lime

2 Tbsp. sesame oil

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

To Serve:

1 mango, chopped

1 avocado, chopped

Rice to serve

Cilantro to garnish

Directions

1. Use a sharp paring knife to remove the bone from the thighs, keeping the skin intact. Season it with the garlic, jalapeno, cumin, paprika, salt, and pepper. Allow it to sit and marinate 30 minutes.

2. Add all of the ingredients for the sauce to a blender and blend until smooth. Taste and adjust the seasoning as needed.

3. Heat a large skillet over medium high heat. Add oil to coat and once hot add the chicken skin side down and cook 4-5 minutes undisturbed to get the skin browned and crispy.

4. Flip and cook another 4-5 minutes to finish the chicken to an internal temperature of 160. Rest the chicken before slicing into strips.

5. Serve the chicken over rice, garnished with the mango, avocado, and drizzled with the sauce. Sprinkle on some chopped cilantro. Serve and enjoy!

For more great recipes, please visit smithsfoodanddrug.com.