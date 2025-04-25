Pet, feed and even hold some baby animals this weekend

You will have the chance to pet, feed and even hold some baby animals at the Baby Animals Adventures!

It's happening Friday, April 25 and Saturday, April 26, 2025 at the Utah State University Extension Bastian Agricultural Center (BAC) in South Jordan.

There will be sheep, goats, pigs, alpacas, ducks, chicks, rabbits, calves and more.

There will also be lots of other family-friendly fun like bounce houses, a tractor cart pull, face painting, a corn pit, burlap sack races, yard games, and food trucks.

Baby Animal Adventures will be held from 10am to 7pm both days at the BAC, 2100 W. 11400 S., South Jordan.

You can reserve your tickets at extension.usu.edu.