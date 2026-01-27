Peter Pan's aerial choreography is unlike anything Ballet West has done before

"Peter Pan" has aerial choreography unlike anything Ballet West has done before -- it has even more flying than "Nutcracker" and "Dracula".

In fact, Jane Wood, Ballet West Principal Rehearsal Director, says it requires a full week dedicated to flying rehearsals!

Dancers perform ballet while soaring through the air as the audience is immersed in the classic tale of the transition of child to adult, reminding us that we can maintain our child-like wonder as we grow older.

Peter Pan choreographed by Trey McIntyre first premiered in 2002 with Houston Ballet.

It has been performed across the country with its Utah Premiere with Ballet West this February 13-22, 2026.

Tickets start at just $39 and you can get yours today at BalletWest.org of by calling 801-869-6900.