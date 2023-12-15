Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Petra's Backstubchen is all about baked Christmas goodies from the "old country".

Petra's Backstubchen
You have to try these traditional German Christmas goodies.
Posted at 1:52 PM, Dec 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-15 16:07:16-05

Petra's Backstubchen is all about baked Christmas goodies from the "old country".

Owner Petra Vigil was raised in a small town in Germany. As a young child, Petra enjoyed watching her mother bake. And, she learned the basics which turned into a passion for baking.

At age 18 she purchased her first baking book, which she still uses today for several of her recipes.

She showed us the traditional sweets and treats of German Christmases.

You can find her baked goods at Lee's Marketplace and The Store locations year-round as well as local farmer's markets in the summer.

Find more at: petrasbackstubchen.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere