Petra's Backstubchen will be selling German goodies at Hof Germanfest

Hof Germanfest is a German festival that celebrates Ogden's sister City: Hof, Germany! It's coming up on January 16-17, 2026.

It's a celebration of food, pastries, music, vendors and beer!

One of those who will be selling German goodies is our friend Petra Vigil, from Petra's Backstubchen. She will be selling nearly two dozen kinds of treats!

She was born and raised in Germany, in a town called Kindling and now Petra brings the flavors of her ancestors to her bakery.

From fruit strudels to struselkuchen cake, or coconut triangles to marzipan stollen, Petra offers anything your sweet tooth may desire.

You can learn more on her Facebook page @petras_backstubchen and on Instagram @petrasbackstubchen.

