Pets are just as susceptible to the cold as a human wearing a coat.

Moisture can cause a dog's paw to crack and hypothermia can set in.

Frostbite can happen on ears and paws.

Snow and ice can ball up in between their toes and pads, causing sores and cuts.

IFA Country Stores can help you keep your pets safe with their Winter Pet Checklist.

Allison Croghan went to the Riverton store for tips.

First, keep your pets sheltered and warm. For dogs, IFA recommends an insulated dog house with a door or some sort of covering for the entrance to block wind chill. A heated pet mat would be a great addition, or you might provide a blanket or a thick pile of straw to insulate from the cold ground. As long as the shelter is not too large, animals will create enough heat to warm their little lodge.

Did you know that more pets get dehydrated in the winter than in the summer? Pets should always have access to fresh water. Heated pet bowls are great at keeping water above freezing temperature (it doesn't warm it up, just keeps it above freezing). If not a heated bowl, use a rubber or metal bowl. They are more flexible for breaking out ice. Give your pet fresh water at least twice a day, preferably morning and night.

Pets typically eat more in the winter months than in the summer months. Animals kept outside during the winter will require more calories to maintain their body condition.

Consider increasing the calories during the cold months and monitor the weight loss or gain of your pet. Additional protein is helpful in a working dog's diet as well. Thick hair can sometimes cover poor body condition, so make sure you do hands-on physical checks often on your pets.

