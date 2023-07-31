Philly Cheesesteak Chimichanga with Creamy Jalapeno Sauce by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

For the Chimchanga:

1-2 lbs. shaved or thin-sliced steak

Salt & pepper to taste

1 red bell pepper, sliced thin

1/2 onion, sliced thin

8 oz. sliced mushrooms

1 jar Cheez Whiz

4 burrito sized tortillas

Oil for cooking and frying

For the Jalapeno Sauce:

1 c. sour cream

1 c. mayo

1/3 c. buttermilk

1/2 bunch cilantro

1/2 c. pickled jalapenos + 3 Tbsp. juice

1 ranch seasoning packet

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

Juice of 1 lime

Directions

1. Make the jalapeno sauce by adding its ingredients to a blender. Blend until smooth. Set aside.

2. If using thin sliced steak, slice it into thin strips. Season the beef with kosher salt and pepper. Heat a deep skillet over high heat. Add a bit of oil and add the steak. Cook 3-4 minutes or until browned. Remove the meat from the skillet.

3. Add a bit more oil to the skillet, reduce the heat to medium-high and add the onion, red bell pepper, and mushrooms. Add a bit of salt and pepper and then cook 5-8 minutes or until the onion begins to caramelize. Remove from the heat and wipe the pan clean.

4. Add about 2 inches of oil to the skillet and heat over medium-high heat. Use a candy thermometer to monitor to 350 degrees. Add about ¼ of the meat, and then veggies to a tortilla. Top with some of the Cheez Whiz or favorite sliced cheese. Fold into a tight burrito. Use two toothpicks to secure the seam. Repeat with the remaining tortillas.

5. Add the burritos, seam side down, to the hot oil. Fry 3-4 minutes per side or until golden brown all over. Drain on paper towels. Serve warm with the jalapeno sauce. Enjoy!

