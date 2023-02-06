Chef Jeff shows us how to make Philly Cheesesteak dip in preparation for Superbowl Sunday

Philly Cheesesteak Queso Dip

Ingredients

3 tbsp. cooking oil

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 sweet onion, diced

1 tsp. garlic powder

½ tsp. kosher salt + ½ tsp. pepper

12 oz. ribeye or favorite steak, frozen and sliced thin

1 c. half and half

1 lb. white American cheese, shredded

½ lb. provolone cheese, shredded

1 baguette, sliced

Olive oil to taste

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 350. Place the sliced baguette on a sheet pan and drizzle with olive oil and season with kosher salt and pepper. Place in the oven to bake 5-8 minutes or until slightly crispy. Arrange the baguette on a platter and set aside.

2. In a cast-iron skillet, heat 2 tbsp. of the cooking oil over medium-high heat. Add the bell pepper, onion, salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Cook for about 8 minutes, stirring often until softened and starting to brown. Remove from the pan to a bowl. Set aside.

3. Toss the sliced steak with a little salt and pepper. Add the last tbsp. of oil and add the steak, cooking about 3-4 minutes or until browned all over. Remove the steak from the pan.

4. Add the half and half and once it simmers, add the cheeses and stir until they are melted and smooth. Top the queso with the steak, onion, and bell pepper. Serve warm with the toasted baguette. Enjoy!