Phone Hacks: 6 Things you didn't know your phone could do

Your phone may be "smarter" than you think.

Social media experts Natalie Zfat and Jessica Naziri joined us with six hacks that you may not know your phone can do.

1) Re-decorating? Turn your phone into a tape measure.

2) Live Translate: Eliminate language barriers during phone calls with a two-way, real-time voice and text translation feature.

3) Oh baby! Your phone can double as a white noise machine.

4) Circle to Search: circle, highlight, scribble on, or tap anything on Galaxy S24's screen to see helpful, high-quality search results.

5) Need to settle a dispute? Have Siri flip a coin for you!

6) Need a last minute Father's Day gift? On Android, if you see a picture or video of someone wearing something you like, you can use the lens feature to find out where it's from and shop the piece.