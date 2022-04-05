Pianist Paul Cardall's story is being told by author J.D. Netto in "The Broken Miracle"

Paul Cardall is an internationally acclaimed pianist whose career has been an inspiration to people for years.

Paul was born with half a functioning heart. Eventually Paul received a heart transplant, and while his physical life was saved, he found himself at odds with a stranger inside his chest.

His faith remained strong, but the will to carry on became shattered by thoughts and feelings he never knew before the transplant.

Now his emotional and spiritual journey to heal his heart is being told in the fictional biographical two part series "The Broken Miracle" by author J.D. Netto. Netto used private notes and journals of Cardall to write the stories.

The Broken Miracle part one and two are now available wherever books and e-books are sold.

J.D. and Paul will be at a book signing event at the Barnes & Nobel book store at 1780 Woodland Park Drive in Layton on Tuesday, April 5 at 7:00 p.m.

Last year, Paul released The Broken Miracle album through Anthem Entertainment Group, featuring various Grammy nominated artists including Thompson Square, Neon Trees leader/singer Tyler Glenn and pop star David Archuleta.

You can learn more by visiting: thebrokenmiracle.com.

