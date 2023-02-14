Pick up a sweet treat for Valentine's Day at Eclair French Pastry

Eclair French Pastry is a local bakery with big dreams of bringing tasty handmade treats to as many people as they can.

They offer more than 25 flavors of eclairs, including great seasonal options like black forest, mocha, and snickerdoodle.

They also make tarts, cookies, sandwiches, coffee and a homemade soup of the week.

Every weekend they offer internationally-themed brunches from 10:30-2:30, where they do cuisines like French, Egyptian, Turkish and Irish.

They also offer a weekly dinner on Saturday nights at 7:00pm with a different Arabic cuisine.

On February 18 and 19, 2023 they will be holding a charity brunch where 100 percent of proceeds will go to the earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey. If you'd like to attend, please RSVP at 385-259-4100.

Eclair French Pastry also offers cooking-making and tart-making classes.

Check out their website for more information at eclairfrenchpastry.com.