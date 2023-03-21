Pickleball is the fastest growing sport, with that comes a surge in injuries

DRAPER, Utah – It should come as no surprise that pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the U.S. and it has been the past two years.

Between 2021 and 2022, the sport experienced nearly 40 percent growth, which is equivalent of 36.5 million total participants! With such an incredible surge in popularity however, comes a surge in pickleball injuries, as well.

Dr. Traske Muir, an orthopedic surgeon specializing in lower extremities including foot and ankle at Peak Orthopeadics – located on the campus of Lone Peak Hospital in Draper – says the risk for injury should not be taken lightly.

In fact, according to the 2019 Journal of Emergency Medicine - Injury Epidemiology Journal, there were 9,000 pickleball injuries that presented in Emergency Rooms nationwide in 2017. The next year, ER visits for pickleball injuries exceeded those for tennis in patients older than 60.

Dr. Muir says although the barrier to entry into the sport is low, it’s not unusual to see overuse and acute injuries in his office.

Overuse injuries include:

Stress Fractures

Plantar Fasciitis

Tendon Injuries

Acute injuries can include:

Inversion, or the act of rolling your ankle

Ankle Sprain

Ankle Fracture

Metatarsal Fracture

Peroneal Tendon Tear

An Achilles Tendon Rupture is also possible. If this rupture occurs, Dr. Muir says you’ll hear a “pop.” Treatment for this rupture may require surgery. However, there are non-operative treatments available, as well.

Preventing Pickleball Injuries

In order to avoid pickleball injuries before they happen, Dr. Muir suggests you make sure to warm up – something picklers are somewhat notorious for forgetting. A lack of physical preparation – including stretching – may result in injury.

If you know you have weak ankles, wear a good ankle brace (the best braces are usually the most uncomfortable). You may also benefit from taping with kinesiotape.

Because the sport is so fun, Dr. Muir says he sees a lot of overuse injuries. So, don’t practice too much! And whenever you do, be sure you’re using the right equipment – including proper shoes and the correct-sized paddle. It never hurts to take a lesson, either!

Lastly, allowing your body to recover after playing will also prevent fatigue.

For more information about orthopedic services with Dr. Muir, visit PeakOrthoClinic.com and LonePeakHospital.com.

When it comes to the health of you and your family, sometimes there is no time to wait for an appointment. Be seen by a physician, physician assistant or nurse practitioner within 24 hours through MountainStar Healthcare's See Me Same Day program.

