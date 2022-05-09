Picnics taken to a whole new level of luxury with Sol Picnics

Whether you need a magical elopement, dreamy date night, momentous engagement, or a whimsical baby shower, Sol Picnics provides you with a luxury picnic experience that is customized just to you.

Female and Latina owned, Sydney Clark and Yamilet Velez, started this company to create luxurious, memorable, and shareable moments accessible to everyone.

The female duo delivers the picnic of your choice to the destination of your choice in Utah County and Salt Lake County. The picnic will be completely set up when you arrive and comes with all dinnerware, water, sparkling cider, games, and a speaker to play your music.

They are excited to announce their new package: Luxury Picnic Rentals. You rent the picnic setting you like then set up and take down giving you more creative freedom and it will save you a little money.

Book their photographer, Lauren Clark, to capture the moment. Check our Lauren's Instagram @LVC.Photography

DISCOUNT CODE for FOX 13 Viewers: Receive 15% off when you book on their website solpicnics.com

Follow them on Instagram @SolPicnic