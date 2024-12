Everyone knows flying can be stressful, especially during the holidays. So, the Salt Lake International Airport has Pilot Pups to help.

They are dogs you can actually pet and interact with, unlike TSA dogs or peoples' pets who are traveling.

Jenny Hardman talked with three volunteers with Intermountain Therapy Animals, who along with their pups, bring comfort and joy to passengers.

You can learn more at therapyanimals.org and saltlakeairport.com.