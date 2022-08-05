Pineapple Designs was created as a stress-reliever during Covid

Tacy Pugh started her company, Pineapple Designs, during the pandemic to help with anxiety.

She creates "diamond" kits to create your own print or notebook.

Think of it as paint-by-numbers using plastic little diamonds.

Tacy demonstrated how you use a drill pin to put it on the corresponding letter or number.

She says you can "lose yourself for a whole day" when you do the patterns, and at the end you have something to display.

You can find Pineapple Designs on aisle J8 at Painted Tree Boutiques at 86 East University Parkway in Orem. They're open 10am-8pm every day.

For more information please visit PAINTEDTREE.COM.