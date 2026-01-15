Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pinkbox Doughnuts is officially opening in Northern Utah

The Grand Opening of the very first Pinkbox Doughnuts in Northern Utah is Saturday, January 17, 2026 in American Fork.
Known nationwide for its bold pink branding, immersive shop design, and wildly creative doughnut flavors, Las Vegas-based Pinkbox Doughnuts is officially expanding to Northern Utah.

The popular chain is opening in American Fork. Pinkbox decided on the location because it's family-friendly and community oriented and visible along I-15, in the heart of Silicon Slopes.

With dozens of flavors including Labubu, Dubai Chocolate, OG classics like chocolate, glazed and sugar, plus specialty doughouts like Pinky and Pooh, there really is something for everyone's taste.

Pinkbox is having a grand opening on Saturday, January 17, 2026 from 9am-1pm and it's a family-friendly event with a live DJ, balloon art, face painting, photo ops with the larger-than-life mascot and doughnut-eating contests, it will be sure to attract a crowd!

The store is located at 610 W. Main Street in American Fork and will be open 7 days a week:. 5 am to 11 pm, Sunday through Thursday and 5 am to Midnight on Friday and Saturday.

You can learn more at pinkboxdoughnuts.com and on IG @pinkboxdoughnuts.

