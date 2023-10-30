Pinners is for everyone interested in learning, creating or shopping!

Utah Pinners Conference is 115 fantastic classes taught by your favorite influencers on the most popular Pinterest trends. Plus, a full shopping floor with more than 600 amazing shops and brands to shop till you drop.

Roxanne Bennett, owner of Pinterest Co. says it's for everyone who is interested in learning, creating or shopping!

One of the fun things people can try at Pinners is Chalk Couture. They offer Chalk Transfer designs for both reusable and single-use as well as Chalkology Paste colors that help you create gorgous projects in no time!

New this year at Pinners: Girls Night Out on Friday, November 3, 2023 from 4 to 8pm. You can pick a class and get swag and check it all out for only $15.

Pinners runs November 4-5, 2023 at Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy.

Get your tickets and more information at pinnersconference.com.