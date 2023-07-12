Pioneer Day activities are beginning this week across Utah

In this week's Family Fun with Fox 13, we start with a way to beat the heat! There's a Teen Summer Foam Blast going on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 until 3:00 p.m. at Unity Park in Ivins City. You'll find an inflatable water slide, dunk tank and tons of foam. Click here for more information.

Wednesday, July 12 through Saturday, July 15, 2023 it's the "Utah Midsummer Renaissance Faire" on Main Street in Cedar City. This is a gathering where you can find crafts, food, and children's games and other fun activities. Click here for more information.

Bring your pups, friends and family to Liberty Park on Thursday, July 13, 2023 from 6-9pm for "Yappy Hour". This is a pet and kid-friendly event where pups and children can play and admission is free! There will also be adoptable dogs ready to find their forever homes. Click here for more information.

Bountiful's "Handcart Days" is going on Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 15, 2023. There will be food, drinks, games and other fun activities in the city park. Nathan Osmond will be performing on Friday evening and on Saturday morning it's the parade on Main Street, followed by another round of fun in the park and fireworks at Mueller Park Junior High. Click here for more information.

The "Draper Days" parade is on Saturday, July 15, 2023. This is the city's largest parade and thousands of people line the streets to celebrate pioneer history. Later that evening there will be a concert and fireworks too. Click here for more information.

There's a "Fizz Fest" at Daybreak on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Head to SoDa Row from 6-10pm, and watch artists do their crafts live, listen to music and enjoy local food trucks. There will also be hands-on activities just for kids. Click herefor more information.

Get ready for a Saturday filled with laughter and creativity at Family Fest at Brian Head Resort. Kids of all ages have a blast painting their faces, creating colorful crafts and playing games in the sunshine. As the sun sets, there will be a movie under the stars. Click here for more information.

The city of Mapleton's week-long celebration of Pioneer Days begins on Saturday, July 15, 2023. It includes sports tournaments, a parade, activities in the park, live entertainment and fireworks too. Click here for more information.

