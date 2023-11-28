Pioneer Theatre Company is presenting a new musical holiday classic — Christmas in Connecticut!

Morgan Saxton was at the theatre to give us a sneak peek.

Christmas in Connecticut is based on the classic 1945 film that starred Barbara Stanwyck. The film came out the same year as It's a Wonderful Life and actually beat it at the box office!

The musical adaptation has only ever been done once before, last Christmas in Connecticut.

Pioneer Theatre Company is the only theatre in the nation presenting Christmas in Connecticut, so Utah audiences should turn out being among the first in the nation to experience this new holiday musical.

Morgan talked with two Broadway stars of the show, Alyse Alan Louis and Eric William Morris. They play contentious love interests in the show and are married in real life!

The production runs December 1 through 16, 2023, Monday through Saturdays with two shows on Saturdays.

Tickets are available at PioneerTheatre.org.

Pioneer Theatre Company also has several shows remaining this season including:

o Native Gardens (January 12-27)

o Bonnie & Clyde (February 23 - March 9)

o The Lehman Trilogy (March 29 through April 13) - which will be produced in PTC's brand new, more intimate theatre space- the Meldrum Theatre at the Einar Nielsen Fieldhouse on the U campus!

o The season closes with Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 (May 10-25)

