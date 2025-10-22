Pioneer Theatre Company presents the 6-time Tony Award winning hit "Dear Evan Hansen"

Pioneer Theatre Company presents the Utah premiere of the 6-time Tony Award winning hit "Dear Evan Hansen" from October 24 to November 8, 2025.

It's the first time a Utah theatre company has been granted the rights to do the show.

"Dear Evan Hansen" tells the story of a socially anxious teenager who finds himself in over his head after inadvertently becoming involved in a tragedy that affects the community.

The show premiered a decade ago and is even more relevant now when it comes to that social media plays in our lives.

Tickets are selling quickly, so book NOW.

Viewers of The Place can get $10 off per ticket with code THEPLACE10.

Learn more at PioneerTheatre.org.

