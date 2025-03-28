Pioneer Theatre Company presents the Utah premiere of "A Case for the Existence of God"

Pioneer Theatre Company (PTC) presents the Utah premiere of the poignant new play, "A Case for the Existence of God".

Morgan Saxton got a sneak peek at the production that runs in the new Meldrum Theatre at the Einar Nielsen Field House beginning Friday, March 28 through April 12, 2025.

This is a two-person play, set in Twin Falls, Idaho and follows the interaction between two men: Keith, a mortgage broker and Ryan, a yogurt plant worker in need of a mortgage to buy a plot of land that used to belong to his family.

As time passes, Ryan realizes he went to high school with Keith (although Keith knew it all along) and the two men contemplate their paths in life and the unlikely bond that forms between the two of them as single dads and their own personals struggles.

Karen Azenberg, PTC's Artistic Director, says don't let the title fool you—this actually isn't a theological play, rather a very human story of how the lives of two humans can intersect in beautiful ways.

Lee Osorio plays Ryan in his Pioneer Theatre Company debut and he is loving his time in Utah.

He is an Atlanta-based actor and playwright. On screen, he has appeared in True Detective, Your Honor, The Resident and is currently a recurring character on the hit NBC drama Found.

Viewers can get $43 tickets (20 percent off) with the code THEPLACE43.

Book now at PioneerTheatre.org.