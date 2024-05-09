Pioneer Theatre Company presents the Utah premiere of "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812".

This lavish production was nominated for 12 Tony Awards when it played on Broadway and this marks the first time the production has been performed in Utah.

The "electropop" musical takes a scandalous 80-page section of Tolstoy's War & Peace.

Morgan Saxton was at Pioneer Theatre Company to talk with the stars of the show.

Ali Ewoldt plays Natasha, a young woman whose fiancé, Prince Andrey, is off fighting in war. This particular portion of the story concerns Natasha and what she gets up to in Moscow while Andrey is away.

Aleks Pevec plays Anatole, the handsome yet-not-exactly trustworthy man who attempts to woo Natasha in her fiancé's absence.

Both Ali and Aleks have multiple Broadway credits and are each making their debut at Pioneer Theatre Company.

Ali played Christine in The Phantom of the Opera and Cosette in Les Misérables and many others.

Aleks has performed on Broadway in shows like Aladdin, Something Rotten, and Wicked in Los Angeles.

Morgan also talked with two actors who are returning to Pioneer Theatre Company.

Kevin Earley plays Pierre, a somewhat outcast man with a kind and gentle nature. Kevin is based in New York and has appeared in several Broadway shows including Les Misérables. He is returning to Pioneer after playing the title character in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

Ginger Bess is a Utah native and has worked at Pioneer Theatre Company many times—including earlier this season in The Rocky Horror Show. She plays Pierre's estranged wife Hélène.

There is a cast of 20, and 8 of them play instruments onstage. Combined with the full orchestra, it's a stunning feast for the eyes and ears!

An hour before each performance, PTC has a special in-lobby pop up experience with specialty bites and MOCKtails for sale. Come join the party!

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 opens Friday, May 10, 2024 and runs through May 25, 2024. Tickets and information at PioneerTheatre.org.