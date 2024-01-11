Pioneer Theatre Company presents the Utah premiere of Native Gardens

Pioneer Theatre Company presents the Utah premiere of the contemporary comedy, Native Gardens.

We talked with two of the show's stars, Michael Kostroff and Katya Collazo.

Michael plays Frank Butley, a retiree whose pride and joy is his award-winning English garden.

Katya plays Tania Del Valle, a doctoral candidate married to a rising attorney who had just moved in next to the Butleys.

They say the play is all about the old phrase "you can't always choose your neighbors", and the comedy pits neighbor against neighbor in a hilarious garden party culture clash for the ages.

You can see Native Gardens from January 12 to January 27, 2024 at Pioneer Theatre Company.

Get tickets and learn more at PioneerTheatre.org.