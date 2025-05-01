Pioneer Theatre Company presents the Utah Premiere of the hit Broadway musical, Waitress, which opens Friday, May 2, 2025.

Based on the 2007 Sundance film, Waitress is the story of Jenna, a pie chef and waitress at a small-town Southern diner who's stuck in a loveless marriage.

When Jenna discovers she is pregnant, a local pie-baking contest with a cash prize becomes Jenna and her baby's chance for a better life.

But, as is often the case, fate has a few extra ingredients that complicate Jenna's recipe for a new life.

Nominated for four Tony Awards, Waitress is a theatrical treat with delicious songs by multiple Grammy Award-winner Sara Bareilles.

Morgan Saxton visited the stage ahead of opening night and talked with some of the stars including Claire Saunders who plays Jenna.

While Claire may seem like a familiar face to PTC audiences, this is her PTC debut!

Her identical twin sister Alanna recently starred in The Rocky Horror Show and Bonnie & Clyde.

Claire was recently in the Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

Ben Jacoby plays Jenna's OBGYN, Dr. Pomatter, but as nothing in the world of Waitress is simple, Dr Pomatter and Jenna's relationship takes an unexpected turn.

Ben was most recently seen at PTC in Bonnie & Clyde. He has also played this role elsewhere and was featured in the Broadway production of a recent PTC favorite—Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

Candice Marie Woods is Becky in the musical, a trusted friend and co-worker of Jenna.

Becky is a bold, funny, and deeply caring. She is often the comic relief in Waitress, with a sharp wit and frank attitude, but she also reveals layers of vulnerability as the story unfolds.

This is Candice's PTC debut, but they have appeared on Broadway in many productions including Hairspray and Catch Me If You Can.

Aaron Arnel Harrigton plays Jenna and Becky's manager, Cal. Cal is gruff and frequently spars with Becky, but he might secretly have a softer side.

This is also Aaron's PTC debut. He recently wrapped up four years as the voice of Audrey II in the wildly popular Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors. He holds the distinction of being the longest-running voice of Audrey II in the history of the show!

Waitress runs through May 17, 2025 at Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre.

PTC is offering a special discount to viewers of The Place: THEPLACE63, which gets you $63 tickets!

Visit PioneerTheatre.org for more info.

