Pirate O's Gourmet Market in Draper is truly one-of-a-kind

Pirate O's Gourmet Market in Draper has something for everyone... they feature yummy goods from right here in Utah as well as from around the world.

The aisle with candy is the most popular one in the store. They have a massive selection of foreign favorites from Great Britain, Germany, and The Netherlands.

Just think brands like Cadbury, Lindt, and Ghiradelli as well as some that are hard to find in the U.S. like Milka, Maribou and Dagoba.

They also have the Dutch licorice that so many people are crazy about.

You can also get a little saucy at Pirate O's. They have sauces, oils and balsamic vinegar for every kind of taste. Plus, they are known for their hot sauce selection with about 170 to choose from.

As you shop, why not have lunch? Their deli features a variety of sandwiches and pair one with their famous huckleberry lemonade.

Pirate O's is located at 11901 South 700 East in Draper. You can find more information at pirate-os.com.

﻿