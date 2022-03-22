Pixie is the new way to do family management and life organization. Think of it as Pinterest for your real life! It allows partners to organize and co-manage the mental load that goes into running family life.

Elizabeth and Ryan Reeves created the app because they say during the pandemic they realized one spouse usually handles most things.

Pixie bridges that gap. Now both partners can have all the information and the context to share the load.

It's modern family management because it's digital. It consolidates all of the information that was previously scattered across binders, planners, bins, sticky notes and mental pins.

You can download it for free on both iOS and Android.

For more information go to trypixie.co or follow them on Instagram @try.pixie.