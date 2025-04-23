Pizza Champs: A Utah team brought home the Global Pizza Games Title

The challenge: make four pizzas as fast as possible without compromising on quality.

And, a Papa John's team from Utah nailed it!

Team It brought home its first Global Pizza Games title in March, competing against top talent from around the world.

They scored three perfect 10s and a 9.5, all while cooking with the fastest time.

Two of the members of Team It, Benny Laughton and Nicole Brock joined us in studio with some of Papa John's faves.

Papa John's makes innovative and crave-worthy menu items like Epic Stuffed Crust, Papadias (pizza sandwiches), plus wings, sides and desserts.

Just like at the Pizza Games, speed and quality are always a top priorities at Papa John's. Whether dine-in, delivery, or carryout, they make sure your pizza is hot, fresh and made right.

You can learn more at Papajohns.com.