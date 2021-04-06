Pizza is the word in this week's #TakeoutTuesday

It's pizza time in this week's #TakeoutTuesday.

Chase from Salt Lake Foodie says you just have to try the pizza at two spots.

Victor's Pizza Co. - Salt Lake City

Honey Bunny - Regular Crust, house made sauce, pepperoni, salami, feta, mozzarella cheese, and hot honey drizzle

Butch - Thin Crust, Alfredo Sauce, Gouda, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Red and Yellow Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms and Spinach

Ridge Cafe - Draper

Quattro | evoo : mozzarella : gorgonzola : fontina : parmesan

Lasagna | pasta : ricotta : parmesan : mozzarella : bison & pork ragu

You can find other foodie findings on Instagram @slcfoodie and Facebook @saltlakefoodie.

