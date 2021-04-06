Watch
Pizza is the word in this week's #TakeoutTuesday

You really can't go wrong with pizza, but Chase from Salt Lake City says you have to try these!
Posted at 1:34 PM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 15:34:37-04

Victor's Pizza Co. - Salt Lake City
Honey Bunny - Regular Crust, house made sauce, pepperoni, salami, feta, mozzarella cheese, and hot honey drizzle
Butch - Thin Crust, Alfredo Sauce, Gouda, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Red and Yellow Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms and Spinach

Ridge Cafe - Draper
Quattro | evoo : mozzarella : gorgonzola : fontina : parmesan
Lasagna | pasta : ricotta : parmesan : mozzarella : bison & pork ragu

You can find other foodie findings on Instagram @slcfoodie and Facebook @saltlakefoodie.

