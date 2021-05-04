Pizza or sushi? We have both in #TakeoutTuesday

Whether you're in the mood for wood-fired pizza, or sushi rolls... we have both in this week's #TakeoutTuesday.

Chase from Salt Lake Foodie joined us with these tasty eats:

700 Degrees Pizza - West Jordan & St. George

Taco Pizza

Bruschetta - Diced vine ripe Roma tomato with diced garlic, basil, evoo and house seasonings served on top of our wood fired bread plated on arugula tossed in our house vinaigrette.

Wood Fired Garlic Bread - House made bread sliced and topped with our house garlic spread infused with our special seasoning.

Ying's Thai-Sushi - Sandy

Chu-chee Salmon - Secret homemade chu chee paste, coconut milk ,bell paper , basil , lime leaf, Grill salmon ( fresh sushi grade)

Shrimp Pad Thai

Enormous Volcano Roll - crab, scallop, spicy mayo, yellow tail, avocado, eel sauce

You can find more foodie findings on Instagram @slcfoodie and Facebook @ salt lake foodie.

